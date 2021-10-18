© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We’re in our Fall Fundraiser and you can help! Support KSMU programming today!
News

Jackson County settles COVID-19 rules lawsuit with church

KSMU | By Associated Press
Published October 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT
KSMU-vertical-CMYK.jpg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County and its health department have settled a lawsuit filed last year by a church over COVID-19 restrictions.

The County Legislature voted Monday to approve a $146,750 settlement with Abundant Life Baptist Church and attorney Jonathan Whitehead. Payment of the settlement will be divided between the county and University Health which runs the county health department.

The lawsuit filed in May 2020 contended the health restrictions discriminated against religion. The church attracts thousands to its services in Blue Springs and Lee's Summit. The church sued after services were grouped with other large gatherings and social events and limited to no more than 10 people.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press