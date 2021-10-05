Missouri State University Relaxes Its Masking Policy As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Decrease

Missouri State University’s masking policy will change as of October 11.

Masks will still be required in some facilities, including classroom buildings. But face coverings will no longer be required inside the Plaster Student Union, in dining and residence halls, in the Foster Family Rec Center, in most areas of Meyer Library and in athletics and entertainment venues.

In an email to employees, MSU President Clif Smart said, “we have discussed this policy with and received input from our academic and administrative leadership teams, other education institutions, health leaders, and faculty, SGA and Staff Senate leadership. This input improved the updated policy.”

He said the updated policy looks similar to policies in place at Drury and at the University of Missouri’s four campuses. It also aligns with a policy at Ozarks Technical Community College.

MSU decided not to eliminate its mask requirement entirely, according to Smart, “because some of the metric’s still place Greene County as an area of substantial transmission." And he said it’s still unknown what the winter months will bring.

The revised policy is in effect through the end of the fall semester.

