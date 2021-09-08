Suicide Prevention Week Continues Through September 11

Governor Parson has proclaimed September 5 – September 11 as Suicide Prevention Week in Missouri. The event is observed nationally as well, and September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day.

In Missouri, more than 1,100 die by suicide each year, an average of one person every seven hours, according to the governor’s office. Suicide rates are significantly higher in certain industries. Those include mining, construction, agriculture and forestry, and transportation and warehousing.

Those in immediate crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or by texting “MOSAFE” to 741741.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the effort to prevent suicide can find out more at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website, afsp.org.