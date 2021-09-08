© 2021 KSMU Radio
Suicide Prevention Week Continues Through September 11

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 8, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT

Governor Parson has proclaimed September 5 – September 11 as Suicide Prevention Week in Missouri. The event is observed nationally as well, and September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. 

In Missouri, more than 1,100 die by suicide each year, an average of one person every seven hours, according to the governor’s office. Suicide rates are significantly higher in certain industries.  Those include mining, construction, agriculture and forestry, and transportation and warehousing.

Those in immediate crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or by texting “MOSAFE” to 741741.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the effort to prevent suicide can find out more at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website, afsp.org.

Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
