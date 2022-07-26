© 2022 KSMU Radio
Local Government

New ‘Nordic Landing’ development could provide apartments for youths aging out of foster care

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published July 26, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT
nordic.png
DHTC Development / City of Springfield
/
Nordic Landing, a project planned for the 800 block of West Catalpa Street, would include 41 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Some would be reserved for youths aging out of foster care, at reduced rent cost.

A $9 million dollar apartment building with 41 one- and two-bedroom units is planned for the new Grant Avenue Parkway.

Seven residential units would be set aside at a lower rent cost for youths aging out of the foster care system. Other units would also have lower prices, while five of the apartments would be market-rate.

Council members including Heather Hardinger praised the project at Monday night’s meeting.

"This is really great. I think that more mixed-income projects are needed in this community. I think that they help foster and build community, so, this is awesome," Hardinger said.

The proposed location is close to the new roundabout being built on the Parkway. The building, dubbed “Nordic Landing,” is named for the Parkview High School Vikings.

On August 8, Springfield City Council is expected to vote whether to extend a $300,000 dollar low-interest loan to developer Debra Hart and her company, DHTC Development.

Tags

Local Government Affordable Housingurban developmentneighborhoodsGrant Avenue Parkway Project
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
