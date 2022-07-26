New ‘Nordic Landing’ development could provide apartments for youths aging out of foster care

Seven residential units would be set aside at a lower rent cost for youths aging out of the foster care system. Other units would also have lower prices, while five of the apartments would be market-rate.

Council members including Heather Hardinger praised the project at Monday night’s meeting.

"This is really great. I think that more mixed-income projects are needed in this community. I think that they help foster and build community, so, this is awesome," Hardinger said.

The proposed location is close to the new roundabout being built on the Parkway. The building, dubbed “Nordic Landing,” is named for the Parkview High School Vikings.

On August 8, Springfield City Council is expected to vote whether to extend a $300,000 dollar low-interest loan to developer Debra Hart and her company, DHTC Development.