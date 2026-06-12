The 12h Annual Watershed Summer Gala - Presented by Bass Pro Shops

Celebrate over 40 years of improving and sustaining our region's water supplies through education and outreach and project management.

Friday, June 19, 2026 from 6PM-9PM

The Back Road at Wire Road Brewing

Tickets: $75

Agenda:

Taco Bar: 6pm-8pm

Silent Auction: 6pm-8:15pm

Whiskey Pull: 7:15pm

Mission Moment: 7:45pm

Duck Race: 7:50pm

Attire: This event is outside and casual, dress is summer attire, think sun dresses, capris, shorts, short sleeve button downs, polos and sandals.

All proceeds support Watershed and our mission to sustain and improve the region's water supplies.