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Watershed Summer Gala

Watershed Summer Gala

The 12h Annual Watershed Summer Gala - Presented by Bass Pro Shops

Celebrate over 40 years of improving and sustaining our region's water supplies through education and outreach and project management.

Friday, June 19, 2026 from 6PM-9PM
The Back Road at Wire Road Brewing
Tickets: $75
Agenda:
Taco Bar: 6pm-8pm
Silent Auction: 6pm-8:15pm
Whiskey Pull: 7:15pm
Mission Moment: 7:45pm
Duck Race: 7:50pm

Attire: This event is outside and casual, dress is summer attire, think sun dresses, capris, shorts, short sleeve button downs, polos and sandals.

All proceeds support Watershed and our mission to sustain and improve the region's water supplies.

Wire Road Brewing Company
75.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Watershed
417-866-1127
https://watershedcommittee.org/

Artist Group Info

kelly@watershedcommittee.org
Wire Road Brewing Company
4453 S Timbercreek Ave
Battlefield, Missouri 65619
417-512-7391
https://wireroadbrewing.com/home