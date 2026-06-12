Watershed Summer Gala
Watershed Summer Gala
The 12h Annual Watershed Summer Gala - Presented by Bass Pro Shops
Celebrate over 40 years of improving and sustaining our region's water supplies through education and outreach and project management.
Friday, June 19, 2026 from 6PM-9PM
The Back Road at Wire Road Brewing
Tickets: $75
Agenda:
Taco Bar: 6pm-8pm
Silent Auction: 6pm-8:15pm
Whiskey Pull: 7:15pm
Mission Moment: 7:45pm
Duck Race: 7:50pm
Attire: This event is outside and casual, dress is summer attire, think sun dresses, capris, shorts, short sleeve button downs, polos and sandals.
All proceeds support Watershed and our mission to sustain and improve the region's water supplies.
Wire Road Brewing Company
75.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Watershed
417-866-1127
Artist Group Info
kelly@watershedcommittee.org
Wire Road Brewing Company
4453 S Timbercreek AveBattlefield, Missouri 65619
417-512-7391