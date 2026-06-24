'The Making of Magneto: How the Holocaust Redefined X-History'
'The Making of Magneto: How the Holocaust Redefined X-History'
Ages 12 and older are invited to attend The Making of Magneto: How the Holocaust Redefined X-History at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, in the Library Center Hatch Auditorium, 4653 S. Campbell Ave.
Dr. Rodney Fierce, a humanities teacher at Sonoma Academy, explores Marvel comics and how the Holocaust shaped the character Magneto. Introduced in X-Men #1 in 1963, later comic arcs reveal his past and how it influenced his actions. Fierce will lead a discussion on how Magneto's history reflects trauma and how X-Men used pop culture to broaden understanding of the Holocaust for younger audiences.
This program is part of the "Americans and the Holocaust" exhibit series. Learn more at thelibrary.org/aath.
The Library Center
Free
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 616-0564
kathleeno@thelibrary.org
The Library Center
4653 S CampbellSpringfield, Missouri 65810
417-882-0714