Ages 12 and older are invited to attend The Making of Magneto: How the Holocaust Redefined X-History at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, in the Library Center Hatch Auditorium, 4653 S. Campbell Ave.

Dr. Rodney Fierce, a humanities teacher at Sonoma Academy, explores Marvel comics and how the Holocaust shaped the character Magneto. Introduced in X-Men #1 in 1963, later comic arcs reveal his past and how it influenced his actions. Fierce will lead a discussion on how Magneto's history reflects trauma and how X-Men used pop culture to broaden understanding of the Holocaust for younger audiences.

This program is part of the "Americans and the Holocaust" exhibit series. Learn more at thelibrary.org/aath.