The Justice Open benefitting Legal Services of Southern Missouri

The Justice Open is a premier golf event that brings together professionals, business leaders, and community partners for a first-class day built on competition, connection, and purpose. Hosted at Millwood Golf & Racquet Club, this tournament delivers a high-level experience from start to finish. With both morning and afternoon flights, players enjoy a well-organized event featuring premium player gifts, on-course food and beverages, and a competitive field of teams. Presented by Legal Services of Southern Missouri, the Justice Open carries a deeper meaning. It is an opportunity to align with an organization dedicated to providing access to justice and critical legal support for those in need, making every swing part of something greater. From the opening tee shot to the final awards, the Justice Open stands out as a meaningful and well-executed event that blends business, community, and impact.