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The Art of Communication

The Art of Communication

Uptown Talk Toastmasters Club is hosting a webinar on the "Art of Communication". The meeting is a little bit over an hour at The Library Center, Auditorium from 11:45 am-1:00 pm. No preparation is required. Just show up and learn a little bit about how you can improve your communication skills.

The Library Center
Free
11:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

Uptown Talk Toastmasters Club
4175698666
uptowntalktm@gmail.com
https://uptowntalk.toastmastersclubs.org/

Artist Group Info

kay.firoozabadi@gmail.com
The Library Center
4653 S Campbell
Springfield, Missouri 65810
417-882-0714
http://www.thelibrary.org