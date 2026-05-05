The Art of Communication
The Art of Communication
Uptown Talk Toastmasters Club is hosting a webinar on the "Art of Communication". The meeting is a little bit over an hour at The Library Center, Auditorium from 11:45 am-1:00 pm. No preparation is required. Just show up and learn a little bit about how you can improve your communication skills.
The Library Center
Free
11:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
Uptown Talk Toastmasters Club
4175698666
uptowntalktm@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
kay.firoozabadi@gmail.com
The Library Center
4653 S CampbellSpringfield, Missouri 65810
417-882-0714