Teddy Bear Rally

DPZ & Children’s Mercy present a BEAR-Y special day at the zoo. Bring a stuffed animal with you for half off general admission.

Activities include: life-size operation game and animal nutrition game; bike safety and helmet giveaway (while supplies last); animal safari vehicle safety education; teddy bear clinic, Tooth Truck, and more. Activities from 9-noon. DPZ will be open until 5 p.m.

Half off general admission for all ages with a stuffed animal per person. No other coupons or discounts apply. Stuffies are not being donated or collected.