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Teddy Bear Rally

Teddy Bear Rally

DPZ & Children’s Mercy present a BEAR-Y special day at the zoo. Bring a stuffed animal with you for half off general admission.

Activities include: life-size operation game and animal nutrition game; bike safety and helmet giveaway (while supplies last); animal safari vehicle safety education; teddy bear clinic, Tooth Truck, and more. Activities from 9-noon. DPZ will be open until 5 p.m.

Half off general admission for all ages with a stuffed animal per person. No other coupons or discounts apply. Stuffies are not being donated or collected.

Dickerson Park Zoo
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Dickerson Park Zoo
1401 W Norton Rd
Springfield, Missouri 65803
417-833-1570
https://dickersonparkzoo.org/