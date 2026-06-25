Tabernacle Choir Watch Party

Members of the community are invited to attend a free watch party featuring The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in the “Songs of Hope Benefit Concert” from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

The local gathering will be hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, June 26, starting at 6pm at MSU’s Plaster Student Union.

The Hollywood Bowl concert marks 100 years since the Choir’s first performance at the historic venue in 1926. The concert will feature The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square along with guest artists Donny Osmond, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and the Bonner Family. The benefit concert is designed to entertain, inspire and unite audiences through music while supporting charitable efforts for women and children around the world.

The local watch party is free and open to the public. Families, neighbors, community leaders and friends are invited to gather for an evening of uplifting music, fellowship and community connection.

WHAT

Free refreshments, games, and activities for the family from 6-7pm.

A community watch party featuring music from The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square from 7-9pm.

A donation drive benefiting Crosslines. Please bring diapers and feminine hygiene products.

WHO

Hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Open to community members, families, local leaders, neighbors and friends.

WHEN

Friday, June 26 6pm-9pm

Missouri State University

Plaster Student Union

1110 E Madison St

Springfield, MO 65897

BACKGROUND

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is known worldwide for its sacred and inspirational music. Its weekly broadcast, Music & the Spoken Word, has shared messages of peace, hope and faith with audiences for more than 95 years.

