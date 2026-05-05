Rendezvous en Pointe
Rendezvous en Pointe
Springfield Ballet is pleased to present its eighth Rendezvous en Pointe single-color event. We invite you to gather your group and don your most rich gold attire to join us for an elegant evening featuring dinner, live music, live painting, a live auction and scholarship pledge, and inspiring performances by Springfield Ballet students.
The Savoy Ballroom
$150
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield Ballet
(417) 862-1343
http://www.springfieldballet.org/Contact-Us
Artist Group Info
tsimpson@springfieldballet.org
The Savoy Ballroom
224 E Commercial StSpringfield, Missouri 65803
(417) 865-2255