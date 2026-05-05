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Rendezvous en Pointe

Rendezvous en Pointe

Springfield Ballet is pleased to present its eighth Rendezvous en Pointe single-color event. We invite you to gather your group and don your most rich gold attire to join us for an elegant evening featuring dinner, live music, live painting, a live auction and scholarship pledge, and inspiring performances by Springfield Ballet students.

The Savoy Ballroom
$150
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Springfield Ballet
(417) 862-1343
http://www.springfieldballet.org/Contact-Us
http://www.springfieldballet.org

Artist Group Info

tsimpson@springfieldballet.org
The Savoy Ballroom
224 E Commercial St
Springfield, Missouri 65803
(417) 865-2255
https://www.cstreetsavoy.com/