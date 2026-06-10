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Pete the Cat's Perfect Pizza Party

Pete the Cat's Perfect Pizza Party

Admission is $7+ General Admission per person and includes pizza!

Party with Pete at the Perfect Pizza Party! Add fun toppings to your slices just like the book: pepperoni, pretzels, pickles, pineapple, and more! End the party with a groovy dance party with Pete the Cat himself. The Discovery Center is a nut free facility, but additional allergy concerns should be sent to info@discoverycenter.org.

Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Ticket purchase required for all children and adults.

Pete the Cat’s Perfect Pizza Party does not include general admission to the Center.

Admission for the Center can be purchased at the time of check-in.

Discovery Center of Springfield
Admission is $7+ General Admission per person and includes pizza!
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

info@discoverycenter.org
Discovery Center of Springfield
438 E St Louis St
Springfield, Missouri 65808
417-862-9910
https://www.discoverycenter.org/