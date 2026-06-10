Admission is $7+ General Admission per person and includes pizza!

Party with Pete at the Perfect Pizza Party! Add fun toppings to your slices just like the book: pepperoni, pretzels, pickles, pineapple, and more! End the party with a groovy dance party with Pete the Cat himself. The Discovery Center is a nut free facility, but additional allergy concerns should be sent to info@discoverycenter.org.

Children 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Ticket purchase required for all children and adults.

Pete the Cat’s Perfect Pizza Party does not include general admission to the Center.

Admission for the Center can be purchased at the time of check-in.