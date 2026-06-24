Pajama Movie Matinee: "Encanto Sing-Along"
Pajama Movie Matinee: "Encanto Sing-Along"
Families with children of all ages are invited to attend Pajama Movie Matinee: "Encanto Sing-Along" from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, in the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library upstairs meeting room, 397 E. Central St.
Put on your favorite pajamas for "Encanto Sing-Along," rated PG, with interactive experiences throughout to bring the story to life. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information on this free program call 417-862-0135.
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 616-0564
kathleeno@thelibrary.org
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
397 E Central StSpringfield, Missouri 65802
(417) 862-0135