Families with children of all ages are invited to attend Pajama Movie Matinee: "Encanto Sing-Along" from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, in the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library upstairs meeting room, 397 E. Central St.

Put on your favorite pajamas for "Encanto Sing-Along," rated PG, with interactive experiences throughout to bring the story to life. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information on this free program call 417-862-0135.