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Pajama Movie Matinee: "Encanto Sing-Along"

Pajama Movie Matinee: "Encanto Sing-Along"

Families with children of all ages are invited to attend Pajama Movie Matinee: "Encanto Sing-Along" from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, in the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library upstairs meeting room, 397 E. Central St.

Put on your favorite pajamas for "Encanto Sing-Along," rated PG, with interactive experiences throughout to bring the story to life. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information on this free program call 417-862-0135.

Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 616-0564
kathleeno@thelibrary.org
https://thelibrary.org
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
397 E Central St
Springfield, Missouri 65802
(417) 862-0135
https://thelibrary.org/branches/mid.cfm