Ozark Lyric Opera Presents The World Premiere of DREAM BIG

Dream Big is an original, family-friendly musical tale —made possible by a $25,000 grant from the Missouri Humanities Council. It's a story that brings to life the inspiring story of Missouri’s own giantess, Ella “Kate” Ewing.

This heartfelt tribute is inspired by the remarkable life of Ella Kate Ewing — “The Missouri Giantess” — a towering 8’4” woman who defied the odds to become a beloved star of the Barnum and Bailey Circus in the early 20th century. Based on the award-winning children’s book "Stand Straight, Ella Kate" by acclaimed Missouri author Kate Klise, Dream Big blends storytelling and original music to honor Ella’s story of resilience, courage, and self-acceptance. Klise will pen the libretto, with music by Ruell Chappell of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, . At its heart, the production ensures schools and communities nationwide can share Ella’s legacy for years to come.

Run time 80 minutes

FREE KIDS TICKET WITH THE PURCHASE OF AN ADULT TICKET - must redeem by calling the box office at 417-863-9491