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Outdoor Preparedness: Fire and Flintstone

Outdoor Preparedness: Fire and Flintstone

Ancestral Skills Specialist Don Brink will demonstrate how to start a fire without matches or butane. Learn multiple fire-starting methods and try your hand at this age-old skill. Ages 8 and up.

Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
http://www.mdc.mo.gov
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center Way
Springfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237
https://mdc.mmo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-conservation-nature-center