Outdoor Preparedness: Fire and Flintstone
Outdoor Preparedness: Fire and Flintstone
Ancestral Skills Specialist Don Brink will demonstrate how to start a fire without matches or butane. Learn multiple fire-starting methods and try your hand at this age-old skill. Ages 8 and up.
Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Department of Conservation
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center WaySpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237