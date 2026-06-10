Nature’s Nightlights: Fireflies in Branson

Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center will host an evening of twinkling from 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson.

Learn about the complete metamorphosis of fireflies and where to see them. Visitors will get a close-up look in the field after dark, and the group will learn how they can help to ensure many more years of this phenomenal natural delight.

Note this is an evening program that begins around sunset, so the group can observe the fireflies in action. The program will begin inside the Conservation Education Center before venturing outside. Please bring a flashlight and dress as appropriate for the weather.

All ages are welcome. Register by June 19 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217860

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.