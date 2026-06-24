Native Plants: Summer Sips

Looking to beat the heat? Missouri has many amazing plants that can be foraged or grown to make refreshing summer beverages. Gather a few wild plants, prepare them, and make drinks to sample. Learn about native plants while enjoying some delicious refreshments. Please check with your doctor if you are pregnant or have allergies before attending. Ages 10 and up. Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

