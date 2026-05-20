Native plants beautify landscapes and help support songbirds and other cherished wildlife. A wide variety of native wildflowers, grasses, sedges, vines, shrubs, and trees supplied by two Grow Native! professional members will be available for purchase at a Grow Native! native plant sale held in partnership with Mother’s Brewing Company at 215 S. Grant Ave., Springfield, MO 65806 on Saturday, May 23, 2026 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Choosing native plants for home landscaping is one of the best actions homeowners can take to support nature’s web of life and add beauty to their yards or property,” said Carol Davit, MPF Executive Director.

Native plant vendors at this event are Gaylena’s Garden and Ozark Soul.

Some vendors accept cash, check, or credit cards; some only cash or checks. Shoppers may begin picking up pre-orders, perusing wares, and making purchases from each vendor at the advertised start time. “Early birds” will be asked to wait until the advertised start time to begin shopping. Volunteers will be available to assist customers.

The following vendors are accepting pre-orders:

(When placing your pre-orders, please include your phone number and note that the order is for the Mother’s Brewing Company sale on May 23.)

Gaylena's Garden- Email gaylenasgarden@gmail.com for plant availability information and to place pre-orders by Thursday, May 21.

Ozark Soul Native Plants- Order via website (preferred): https://preorder.ozarksoul.com or phone: 816-809-4062. Please visit https://ozarksoul.com/availability for current availability. Pre-order by Wednesday, May 20 at 5:00 p.m.

Vendors will donate a portion of their sale proceeds to benefit the Missouri Prairie Foundation.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation is a 60-year-old prairie conservation organization and land trust. In addition to its prairie conservation work, the Missouri Prairie Foundation also runs Grow Native!, a 26-year-old native plant marketing and education program, and administers the Missouri Invasive Plant Council.