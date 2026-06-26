The Historic Gillioz Theatre Presents:

Movie Matinee: The Outsiders

Wednesday, July 15th, 2026

Doors: 1:00PM

Trivia: 1:50PM

Show: 2:00PM

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This is a showing of the 1983 film The Outsiders.

A teen gang in rural Oklahoma, the Greasers are perpetually at odds with the Socials, a rival group. When Greasers Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell) and Johnny (Ralph Macchio) get into a brawl that ends in the death of a Social member, the boys are forced to go into hiding. Soon Ponyboy and Johnny, along with the intense Dallas (Matt Dillon) and their other Greaser buddies, must contend with the consequences of their violent lives. While some Greasers try to achieve redemption, others meet tragic ends.

Ticket & Concession Voucher combo available. This includes a ticket to the film, a snack, and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Seniors 60+ get a free combo ticket with proof of ID upon arrival.

Producer level 26 Club Members have access to 1 FREE matinee ticket per film. If you are a Producer member, you can redeem your free ticket by selecting 26 Club Producer Member ticket