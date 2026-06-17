The Historic Gillioz Theatre Presents:

Movie Matinee: Paper Moon

Wednesday, July 1st, 2026

Doors: 1:00PM

Trivia: 1:50PM

Show: 2:00PM

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This is a showing of the 1973 film Paper Moon.

Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O'Neal team up as slick con-artists Moses Pray and Addie Loggins in 1930s Kansas. When Moze is unexpectedly saddled with getting the 9-year-old Addie to relatives in Missouri after the death of her mother, his attempt to dupe her out of her money backfires, and he's forced to take her on as a partner. Swindling their way through farm country, the pair is nearly done in by a burlesque dancer (Madeline Kahn) and an angry bootlegger.

Ticket & Concession Voucher combo available. This includes a ticket to the film, a snack, and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Seniors 60+ get a free combo ticket with proof of ID upon arrival!

Producer level 26 Club Members have access to 1 FREE matinee ticket per film! If you are a Producer member, you can redeem your free ticket by selecting 26 Club Producer Member ticket.