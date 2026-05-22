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Microsoft Word Basics

Microsoft Word Basics

Adults are invited to attend Microsoft Word Basics from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, May 26, in the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library Computer Training Center, 397 E. Central St.

Learn the basics of Microsoft Word: create, edit and save documents, change font size, style and color, create lists and use spell–check to edit documents.

For more information on this free program call 417-837-5011.

Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 882-0714
http://www.thelibrary.org
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
397 E Central St
Springfield, Missouri 65802
(417) 862-0135
https://thelibrary.org/branches/mid.cfm