Microsoft Word Basics
Microsoft Word Basics
Adults are invited to attend Microsoft Word Basics from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, May 26, in the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library Computer Training Center, 397 E. Central St.
Learn the basics of Microsoft Word: create, edit and save documents, change font size, style and color, create lists and use spell–check to edit documents.
For more information on this free program call 417-837-5011.
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 882-0714
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
397 E Central StSpringfield, Missouri 65802
(417) 862-0135