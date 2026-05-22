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Microsoft Excel Basics

Microsoft Excel Basics

Adults are invited to attend Microsoft Excel Basics from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, in the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library Computer Training Center, 397 E. Central St.

Learn how to create and use spreadsheets in Microsoft Excel. Add data to a spreadsheet, perform calculations and set up spreadsheets for printing.

For more information on this free program call 417-862-0135.

Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 616-0564
kathleeno@thelibrary.org
https://thelibrary.org
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
397 E Central St
Springfield, Missouri 65802
(417) 862-0135
https://thelibrary.org/branches/mid.cfm