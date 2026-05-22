Microsoft Excel Basics
Microsoft Excel Basics
Adults are invited to attend Microsoft Excel Basics from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, in the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library Computer Training Center, 397 E. Central St.
Learn how to create and use spreadsheets in Microsoft Excel. Add data to a spreadsheet, perform calculations and set up spreadsheets for printing.
For more information on this free program call 417-862-0135.
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 616-0564
kathleeno@thelibrary.org
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
397 E Central StSpringfield, Missouri 65802
(417) 862-0135