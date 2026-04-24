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Meet n' Greet with the WRG of the Sierra Club

Meet n' Greet with the WRG of the Sierra Club

The White River Group of the Sierra Club is having a Meet 'n Greet at Tie & Timber Brewery from 5 to ??? on Tuesday, May 12th. Come and meet some like-minded people and learn what the WRG is doing in the area - and have lots of fun too. Please note the QR code on the the attached image - requested by our state office. If you can, please register through that code - or you can visit https://www.sierraclub.org/missouri/white-river and register through the link at the bottom of the page. BUT if your decision is last minute - just come.

Tie & Timber Beer Co.
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

Sierra Club, White River Group
https://www.sierraclub.org/missouri/white-river
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
1451 E Cherry St
Springfield, Missouri 65802
417-429-9131
www.tieandtimberbeerco.com