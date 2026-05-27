Live Burlesk with The Hook Knives

Saturday, May 30th at 9:30pm at Prime Time in downtown Springfield, Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents "Sapphic Saturday Night," performing LIVE with local faves, THE HOOK KNIVES.

This show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, acrobats, and more. In addition to the live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter a raffle. Raffle prizes include prize packs from local businesses and one-of-a-kind art from your performers!

Performers:

Kiwi Kindrick

Miss Fancy

Connie Chung

Daphne Dazzle

Rox Suxhuroff

Baby Buddha

Petite Syrah (Kansas City)

Knotty Orchid (Kansas City)

Myanna Konda

This is an 21+ event.

Doors - 8:30pm

Show - 9:30pm

Cover - $15 cover

Location: Prime Time

Right next to J.O.B

Downtown Springfield, MO