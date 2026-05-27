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Live Burlesk with The Hook Knives

Live Burlesk with The Hook Knives

Saturday, May 30th at 9:30pm at Prime Time in downtown Springfield, Miss Fancy's House of Follies presents "Sapphic Saturday Night," performing LIVE with local faves, THE HOOK KNIVES.

This show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, acrobats, and more. In addition to the live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter a raffle. Raffle prizes include prize packs from local businesses and one-of-a-kind art from your performers!

Performers:
Kiwi Kindrick
Miss Fancy
Connie Chung
Daphne Dazzle
Rox Suxhuroff
Baby Buddha
Petite Syrah (Kansas City)
Knotty Orchid (Kansas City)
Myanna Konda

This is an 21+ event.
Doors - 8:30pm
Show - 9:30pm
Cover - $15 cover
Location: Prime Time
Right next to J.O.B
Downtown Springfield, MO

Prime Time
$15
08:30 PM - 11:45 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Miss Fancy's House of Follies
kayciesurrell@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580471079407
Prime Time
317 E. Walnut St.
Springfield, Missouri 65806
https://www.facebook.com/share/1SqZLpC13Y/