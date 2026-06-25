Informed Voter Coalition - “Perspectives from the Capitol”
Informed Voter Coalition - “Perspectives from the Capitol”
“Perspectives from the Capitol” will be held Monday June 29 at 6 at the Library Center’s Hatch Auditorium. Former State Representative Crystal Quade and Senator Lincoln Hough will answer questions from IVC members. Audience members will also be allowed to submit questions.
It’s free, and everyone is welcome.
The Library Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
The Library Center
4653 S CampbellSpringfield, Missouri 65810
417-882-0714