Registration is underway for adults to attend Homesteading Basics from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 29, in the Republic Branch Library Friends of the Library Auditorium, 921 N. Lindsey Ave.

Beekeeper Hanna Price will discuss how bees support our ecosystem, how their byproducts can be used in daily life and ways you can help protect these vital pollinators. Discover practical skills for living sustainably and making the most of your home, garden and local resources. This program is provided in partnership with the Backyard Pantry.

For more information on this free program, or to register, visit thelibrary.libnet.info/event/16011571 or call 417-732-7284.