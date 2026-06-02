Hillcrest High School Alumni Tour
Hillcrest High School Alumni Tour
Calling all Hillcrest Hornets!
Whether you graduated in the '60s or the 2020s, the Northside is calling you home. It’s time to walk the halls where "Hornet Pride" was born and relive your favorite memories.
Join us for a special Alumni Tour to see the latest campus updates, find your old locker spot, and celebrate our enduring legacy!
Saturday, June 6 | 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Free to attend, registration required.
Hillcrest High School
$0
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Foundation for Springfield Public School
417-523-0144
Hillcrest High School
3319 N GrantSpringfield, Missouri 65803
(417) 523-8000