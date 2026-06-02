Hillcrest High School Alumni Tour

Calling all Hillcrest Hornets!

Whether you graduated in the '60s or the 2020s, the Northside is calling you home. It’s time to walk the halls where "Hornet Pride" was born and relive your favorite memories.

Join us for a special Alumni Tour to see the latest campus updates, find your old locker spot, and celebrate our enduring legacy!

Saturday, June 6 | 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Free to attend, registration required.