© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hiking: Trail Trivia

Hiking: Trail Trivia

On Saturday, June 6th, the Springfield Conservation Nature Center celebrates National Trails Day. During this self-guided hike you can enjoy nature while answering trivia questions along the way. Stop by the table before your adventure to pick up a question sheet.

All ages. Registration required.

Register at the event or online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information

Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
http://www.mdc.mo.gov

Artist Group Info

https://mdc.mo.gov/
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center Way
Springfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237
https://mdc.mmo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-conservation-nature-center