Hiking: Trail Trivia
Hiking: Trail Trivia
On Saturday, June 6th, the Springfield Conservation Nature Center celebrates National Trails Day. During this self-guided hike you can enjoy nature while answering trivia questions along the way. Stop by the table before your adventure to pick up a question sheet.
All ages. Registration required.
Register at the event or online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Department of Conservation
Artist Group Info
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center WaySpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237