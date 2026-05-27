Hiking: Compton Hollow Conservation Area
Hiking: Compton Hollow Conservation Area
Explore the trails of Compton Hollow. Meet at the Nature Center and carpool. Bring water, a snack, and wear comfortable hiking shoes. This 3.75-mile hike is rated moderate in difficulty. Return time may vary, with an expected return as early as 12:30 pm.
Ages 18 and up. Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
08:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Department of Conservation
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center WaySpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237