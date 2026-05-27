Hiking: Compton Hollow Conservation Area

Explore the trails of Compton Hollow. Meet at the Nature Center and carpool. Bring water, a snack, and wear comfortable hiking shoes. This 3.75-mile hike is rated moderate in difficulty. Return time may vary, with an expected return as early as 12:30 pm.

Ages 18 and up. Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

