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Hiking: Compton Hollow Conservation Area

Hiking: Compton Hollow Conservation Area

Explore the trails of Compton Hollow. Meet at the Nature Center and carpool. Bring water, a snack, and wear comfortable hiking shoes. This 3.75-mile hike is rated moderate in difficulty. Return time may vary, with an expected return as early as 12:30 pm.

Ages 18 and up. Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
08:30 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
http://www.mdc.mo.gov
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center Way
Springfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237
https://mdc.mmo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-conservation-nature-center