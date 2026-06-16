The Foundation for Springfield Public Schools (FSPS) invites graduates to walk the halls of their alma maters once again through the 2026 Alumni Connection Tours. Spanning from June through early September, this summer series offers a unique opportunity for alumni to reconnect with their roots, celebrate their school pride, and witness firsthand the ongoing commitment to academic excellence within the district.

Organized through the Foundation’s Alumni Connection program (https://www.supportsps.org/alumni/), the tours are completely free to attend, but advance registration is required. Each event is tailored to highlight the distinct history, traditions, and modern advancements of five Springfield high schools.

"Our alumni are a testament to the strong educational foundation built here in Springfield," said Natalie Murdock, Executive Director of the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools. "These tours are a wonderful way to celebrate that shared history while showing our graduates how their schools have grown to continue fostering academic excellence for the next generation of students."

The 2026 Alumni Connection Tours schedule is as follows:

• Hillcrest Alumni Tour – Took place on Saturday June 6 | 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• Kickapoo Alumni Tour - Saturday, June 20 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Glendale Alumni Tour - Friday, July 17 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

• Parkview Alumni Tour - Friday, August 28 | 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (A Parkview football game will immediately follow the tour)

• Central Alumni Tour - Thursday, September 3 | 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (A Central volleyball game will immediately follow the tour)

Alumni from all graduating classes are encouraged to attend, share their stories, and see how Springfield Public Schools continue to innovate. Graduates looking to leave a lasting impact can also support their alma mater with a donation to their school's Endowment Fund. These funds directly support the emergent needs of students throughout the school year, ensuring they have the resources required to succeed in the classroom.

For more information, to register for a specific tour, or to make an endowment contribution, please visit the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools Alumni Connection page at SupportSPS.org/Alumni. You may also contact Program Director Lori Finke at lfinke@spsmail.org or 417-523-0024.

