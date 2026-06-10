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Fireflies at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield

Fireflies at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield

Celebrate Missouri's most magical insect from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Phelps Grove Park, 950 E. Bennett Street in Springfield.

Families can make a firefly craft, play games, and learn why fireflies blink. Stop by the pavilion anytime between 5:30 and 9:30 pm. For best firefly viewing, plan to arrive closer to 9 p.m.

All ages. No registration required. Learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217727

A thorough list of events spanning the southwest region may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events?combine_event=&name=&county=All&region=707

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

Phelps Grove Park
Free
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
http://www.mdc.mo.gov
Phelps Grove Park
950 E Bennett St
Springfield, Missouri 65807
417-864-1049
https://parkboard.org/facilities/facility/details/Phelps-Grove-Park-77