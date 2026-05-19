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Dirt Day

Dirt Day

Saturday, May 30th from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm is Dirt Day!

Expect plant and seed exchanges, live music, and lots of free activities for the kids!

*Dirt Day is a Free Community Event

Our Dirt Day 5k Fun Run and Walk is also returning this year. This event starts at 9:00 AM! Register for the Fun Run & Walk here: https://forms.gle/r9x6ws6ej9NutgjK8

Follow the Dirt Day 5k Fun Run and Walk on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1V5a1vWxFD/

Lafayette Park
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association
woodlandhna@gmail.com
https://woodlandheightsneighborhood.org/

Artist Group Info

chanceparish@gmail.com
Lafayette Park
202 E Atlantic St
Springfield, Missouri 65803
https://www.parkboard.org/737/Lafayette-Park