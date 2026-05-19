Saturday, May 30th from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm is Dirt Day!

Expect plant and seed exchanges, live music, and lots of free activities for the kids!

*Dirt Day is a Free Community Event

Our Dirt Day 5k Fun Run and Walk is also returning this year. This event starts at 9:00 AM! Register for the Fun Run & Walk here: https://forms.gle/r9x6ws6ej9NutgjK8

Follow the Dirt Day 5k Fun Run and Walk on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/share/1V5a1vWxFD/

