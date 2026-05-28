Dine in the Dark is a fund raiser for The Dog Stays, a respite care program for pets and service dogs when their owner is temporarily unable to care for them due to illness or hospital stay.

Starting with cocktails and silent auction, followed by a seated dinner served to you in darkness.

Program includes table games and guest speaker, Ingrid Fehr, from The Dog Stays.

RSVP by June 13th

$60 per person

Reserve your place at Cash.app $OFHLions

Otherwise, call 660-349-9631 for other payment methods.

Menu details will be posted soon.