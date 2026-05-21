CPO's "Summer Soiree"

Community Partnership of the Ozarks will host their Summer Soirée on June Thursday, 25 from 6–10 PM at Bass Pro Shops' White River Conference Center.

Enjoy an elegant evening featuring a five-course wine-paired dinner, live music, and an exclusive live auction — all in support of CPO’s mission to strengthen children, families, and communities across the Ozarks.

Live auction highlights include:

· St. Louis Cardinals Green Seat tickets

· A Summer Classic square dining table with sling chairs for four from Maschino's

· And more exciting packages to come!

