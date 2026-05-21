CPO's "Summer Soiree"
CPO's "Summer Soiree"
Community Partnership of the Ozarks will host their Summer Soirée on June Thursday, 25 from 6–10 PM at Bass Pro Shops' White River Conference Center.
Enjoy an elegant evening featuring a five-course wine-paired dinner, live music, and an exclusive live auction — all in support of CPO’s mission to strengthen children, families, and communities across the Ozarks.
Live auction highlights include:
· St. Louis Cardinals Green Seat tickets
· A Summer Classic square dining table with sling chairs for four from Maschino's
· And more exciting packages to come!
White River Conference Center
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Community Partnership of the Ozarks
417-888-2020
info@cpozarks.org
Artist Group Info
White River Conference Center
600 W. SunshineSpringfield , Missouri 65807