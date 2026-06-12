The Springfield Conservation Nature Center would like to invite you and your family and friends to their annual special event "Connecting with Nature." We will highlight and showcase how different cultures connect with and enjoy nature. Enjoy live performances, food trucks, demonstrations, booths, short programs, crafts for kids and more!

All ages.

Registration is required.

Register at the event or online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

