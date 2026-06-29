Celebrating America
Celebrating America
Join the Greene County 250th Commission for a public reading of the Declaration of Independence by former Missouri Governor Jeremiah "Jay" Nixon. Special guests include the Honorable John Ashcroft and the Honorable Max Bacon, who will lead singing of the national anthem. Stay afterward for an old-fashioned ice cream social.
Greene County Historic Courthouse
Free
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Greene County 250th Commission
4178684021
cyen@greenecountymo.gov
Greene County Historic Courthouse
940 N Boonville AveSpringfield, Missouri 65802
417-868-4036