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Celebrating America

Celebrating America

Join the Greene County 250th Commission for a public reading of the Declaration of Independence by former Missouri Governor Jeremiah "Jay" Nixon. Special guests include the Honorable John Ashcroft and the Honorable Max Bacon, who will lead singing of the national anthem. Stay afterward for an old-fashioned ice cream social.

Greene County Historic Courthouse
Free
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Greene County 250th Commission
4178684021
cyen@greenecountymo.gov
https://greenecountymo.gov/250/index.php
Greene County Historic Courthouse
940 N Boonville Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65802
417-868-4036