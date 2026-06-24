Brentwood Movie Night - "The Phoenician Scheme"
Brentwood Movie Night - "The Phoenician Scheme"
Adults are invited to attend Brentwood Movie Night from 6-9 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library, 2214 Brentwood Blvd.
Grab the popcorn and bring your friends for a big-screen experience at the Schweitzer Brentwood Branch, watching "The Phoenician Scheme," rated PG-13.
For more information on this free program call 417-883-1974.
Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield-Greene County Library District
(417) 616-0564
kathleeno@thelibrary.org
Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library
2214 S Brentwood BlvdSpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 883-1974