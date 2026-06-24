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A Forgotten Ozarks: Unearthing the Story of Phenix

A Forgotten Ozarks: Unearthing the Story of Phenix

Archaeologists Elizabeth Sobel and Scott Worman present the results of archaeological and historical research focused on the communities associated with the Ash Grove White Lime Company and the Phenix Marble Company, both located in northwest Greene County. Their work shows that life in these late 19th and early 20th century communities decidedly did not conform to the popular stereotypes. They will share how historical archaeology in particular can help to re-imagine and re-present the history of southwest Missouri and the broader Ozarks.

The Library Center
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Greene County Archives Foundation
gcaf2021@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/p/Greene-County-Archives-Foundation-100076284961066
The Library Center
4653 S Campbell
Springfield, Missouri 65810
417-882-0714
http://www.thelibrary.org