20th Annual Hot Air Balloon Glow

The 20th Annual GLOW presented by Ozark Chevrolet to benefit Children’s Smile Center is slated for Friday, June 19, 2026, beginning at approximately 8:45 p.m. at the Finley River Park in downtown Ozark. The 20th Annual GLOW presented by Ozark Chevrolet is held inside the grounds of the Sertoma Duck Race Festival and is free to the public.

Several hot air balloons will inflate just after dark, providing an amazing light display against the night sky. Balloons are tethered to the ground and do not take flight so attendees can enjoy a 60-to-90-minute light show, pending weather and wind speeds. All attendees have the opportunity to see the very large and exquisite balloons close up, visit with the pilots and get in the basket to help keep the balloons inflated.

The 20th Annual GLOW presented by Ozark Chevrolet is part of the two-day Sertoma Duck Race Festival June 19-20, with several activities taking place besides the GLOW on Friday evening, including live music in an entertainment area, food and drink booths, small business vendor booths, and a kids’ zone with various carnival-type attractions for families to enjoy. For more information about these activities, please visit 4csertoma.com. There are costs associated with many of these activities, including a $10 parking fee. There is no admission charge for the 20th Annual GLOW presented by Ozark Chevrolet or the Sertoma Duck Race Festival.

