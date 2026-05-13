2026 Citizens Police Academy Applications

Citizens interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the Springfield Police Department’s practices and policies can apply now for the 2026 Citizens Police Academy beginning in August.

The program curriculum covers a variety of topics including police policies, organizational structure, investigative processes, and policing tactics. Participants complete 33 hours of instruction over 11 weeks, meeting every Tuesday beginning August 12.

The academy’s goal is to give citizens a better understanding of how the police department functions and an inside look at the challenges officers face when working to serve the community.

Applications must be received by July 5, 2026, at 5 p.m. Late applications will not be considered. Interested Springfield residents can apply online.

Applicants MUST be Springfield residents who are at least 18 years of age. Applicants must pass a basic background investigation to be eligible.