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2026 Butterfly Festival

2026 Butterfly Festival

All ages are invited to celebrate pollinators and nature in an extraordinary setting at the Springfield Botanical Gardens in Springfield, Missouri. A variety of activities, performances, and vendors offers something for everyone, including:

  • A caterpillar petting zoo
  • An amazing lineup of entertainment throughout the day
  • Local artists, businesses, and food vendors
  • AND MUCH MORE!

Butterfly Festival 2026 Vendors

Food & Beverage

Education, Conservation & Nature

Community & Civic Organizations

Crafts & Handmade Goods

Retail, Home & Personal Services

Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center
Free
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Garden
4178742952
info@friendsofthegarden.org
https://www.friendsofthegarden.org/

Artist Group Info

https://www.friendsofthegarden.org/butterfly-festival/
Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center
2400 S Scenic Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65807
4178911515
https://www.parkboard.org/274/Springfield-Botanical-Gardens