2026 Butterfly Festival
2026 Butterfly Festival
All ages are invited to celebrate pollinators and nature in an extraordinary setting at the Springfield Botanical Gardens in Springfield, Missouri. A variety of activities, performances, and vendors offers something for everyone, including:
- A caterpillar petting zoo
- An amazing lineup of entertainment throughout the day
- Local artists, businesses, and food vendors
- AND MUCH MORE!
Butterfly Festival 2026 Vendors
Food & Beverage
- Pour Decisions Kettle Co.
- Springfield Parks Concessions
- Snonut
- Daydream Ice Cream
- Pucker Up
- Aroma Crepes LLC
Education, Conservation & Nature
- Missouri Prairie Foundation
- Springfield Plateau Master Naturalists
- Springfield Conservation Nature Center
- Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium
- Hill Billy Garden Club
Community & Civic Organizations
Crafts & Handmade Goods
- Sandi’s Story Garden feat. Origami Owl
- Cheerful Creations by Kendra
- Claydreaming Creations
- Remember Me Jewelry & Crafts
- AZ Craft Co.
Retail, Home & Personal Services
Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center
Free
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Garden
4178742952
info@friendsofthegarden.org
Artist Group Info
Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center
2400 S Scenic AveSpringfield, Missouri 65807
4178911515