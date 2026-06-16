2026 Butterfly Festival

All ages are invited to celebrate pollinators and nature in an extraordinary setting at the Springfield Botanical Gardens in Springfield, Missouri. A variety of activities, performances, and vendors offers something for everyone, including:



A caterpillar petting zoo

An amazing lineup of entertainment throughout the day

Local artists, businesses, and food vendors

AND MUCH MORE!

Butterfly Festival 2026 Vendors

Food & Beverage

Education, Conservation & Nature

Community & Civic Organizations

Crafts & Handmade Goods

Retail, Home & Personal Services