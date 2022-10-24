2nd Annual BSO Debbie Rule Youth Musician Scholarship Fundraiser

Currently about 110 members strong, the Blues Society of the Ozarks promotes blues music through local performances and by supporting young musicians in their studies. BSO Vice-President George Hunt joined us on “Arts News” to talk about the Society’s jam sessions and an upcoming fundraiser for student musicians.

On Monday, the group will host the second annual Debbie Rule Youth Music Scholarship fundraising event, from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m.. You can stream it live on the BSO Facebook page, or attend in person at Ernie Williamson Music, 3100 S. Fremont Avenue in Springfield.

Their website is https://ozarksblues.com.