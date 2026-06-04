How having zero points in tennis — or 'love' — came to sound so sweet

Fifteen points in tennis? Nice. Thirty, 40 — even better. Advantage — that sounds good. "Love" — that also must be great, right? Well, not quite.

As the French Open rolls on and Serena Williams has announced her return to the sport, maybe you've been paying a little more attention to tennis. The sport's scoring system is notably distinct, and can sometimes be hard to grasp for newcomers. But even tennis aficionados might not know why, or how, "love" became the unmistakable callout for zero points. For this installment of NPR's Word of the Week, we're exploring how a word that signifies trailing behind got such a sweet name.

"Love" comes from the heart — or an egg?

It's hard to pinpoint when the first tennis ball went over the net. Tennis is a derivative of lots of other sports, such as "jeu de paume," a handball game played in France, said JT Buzanga, the collections manager at the International Tennis Hall of Fame museum.

But tennis became a patented, official sport in 1874, said Steve Flink, a journalist whose tennis coverage got him inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. It has retained its unique, mysterious scoring system ever since.

"By and large, the original system has held up almost entirely," Flink said.

The use of "love" goes back to the late 18th century, said Jesse Sheidlower, a lexicographer. But it was used earlier than that in card games such as whist and bridge. Before the term made its way to tennis, the sport favored plain old "nothing," or "nil," he said.

Why love in the first place, though? Historians don't really know for sure, but there are a few theories.

The French could have something to do with it. Some historians believe "love" derives from "l'oeuf," which means "the egg" in French. Because eggs are shaped like zeros, terms such as "goose egg" and "duck's egg" have been used in other contexts to mean zero, Sheidlower said.

It's also possible English speakers mispronounced l'oeuf as "love." But Sheidlower isn't convinced that's the answer.

"It's the French equivalent of an English expression. But since that expression doesn't appear in French, the French word wouldn't have been used," he said.

To be sure, France has had a lot of influence on tennis culture, Buzanga said. For example, "deuce" or a game tied at 40 points, comes from the French word for "two": "deux." But he prefers another prominent theory: that "love" comes from the idiom "for the love of the game." Even if a player hasn't scored, it doesn't matter, because their heart is in it. It's the theory Sheidlower said is the most plausible, because the idiom was used by the English before tennis was popularized.

Another variation of the "love of the game" theory is that the word could have come from the Dutch "lof," or "honor" — or the Latin "amare," meaning "to love," Flink said.

But if tennis' "love" doesn't come from a French word, the theory at least has a French sensibility.

"I think the 'for the love of the game' is kind of romantic," Buzanga said.

"Love" probably isn't going anywhere

Tennis used to be a sport of leisure. The style of play has changed a lot over the years; players are more athletic and competitive, for instance, Flink said. But the rules of the sport are more steadfast, he said.

"There's this incredible, enduring respect for tradition in tennis," he said. "Changes are not made easily."

There has been one major change in modern history: the tie-break. Matches can go on and on because players have to score two consecutive points to break a deuce, or by two games to break a tied set. But the onset of television meant matches would have to get shorter if the sport wanted to capture a larger audience, Flink said.

Change even came for "love." An alternative sprouted up in the 1970s, and is still used today: "bagel," named for its zero shape, Sheidlower said. Novices may say "zero," and insiders will understand what they mean, but they "will needle them about it," Flink said.

But "love" still prevails.

"People kind of like it," Flink said. "It's different. Why say zero when you can say love?"

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