Michael Osei-Bonsu talks about his new switch to playing football

Dedert: Michael Osei Bonsu, star basketball player for Missouri State basketball, is headed to play football under Casey Woods, officially making the switch from the court to the field. Today I am joined by Michael. Thank you so much for joining me today.

Osei-Bonsu: Yeah no problem. Thank you for having me.

Dedert: Of course, just the start so far. I'm sure it's been a crazy experience, a crazy past few weeks so far. How has this experience of this transition been?

Osei-Bonsu: It's been a great experience actually. It's been it's been great. It's been a blessing. I'm blessed to have this opportunity to be able to switch sports and be able to try to further my career in football.

Dedert: For Missouri State basketball. You were one of Missouri State's top basketball players last season, averaging around 15 points and seven rebounds per game, shooting 59% from the floor. When did this idea to switch to football first become real in your mind? And just finally solidify that this is your future now.

Osei-Bonsu: Yeah. So, it's been introduced to me since my junior year, my first, my first year at Missouri State, my junior year. And then as I was playing as I was playing through my junior year, kept coming up, but I didn't really give it no mind until my senior year. And that's when the idea started circulating and started thinking about it. But I was, I was obviously focused on my basketball and helping the team win. Yeah. And as the season winded down, that's when I really started giving it some thought. I started talking to Coach Martin, getting his thoughts, talking to everybody else. And then I finally made that decision.

Dedert: And football, as you know, is such a technical sport, especially learning positions and learning new positions. What have what would you say has been the biggest adjustment so far? Would it be, you know, learning the playbook, the physicality or just overall the learning curve?

Osei-Bonsu: I think, I think the most the thing is just moving like a football player, a football movement and basketball movement. Definitely two different things. You definitely have to be light on your feet in football and and be able to just change directions pretty quickly and stuff like that. So just moving like a football player is definitely different from basketball. So that's just something I just have to learn. And yeah, the learning curve. So that's about it.

Dedert: Yeah. And I spoke to Casey Woods before for Football Media Day. And he said that for his first year, all he wants to do is pack out plaster stadium and create such a big atmosphere. Do you is that exactly what you want to do, especially moving from Great Southern Bank arena where we know that that that arena can get rowdy? Is that your ultimate goal for the fans this season?

Osei-Bonsu: I honestly, that is one of the goals, but my ultimate goal is just to help - help win as much as possible. I'm trying to contribute to the team and do whatever means necessary.

Dedert: Yeah. And then lastly, I know when you made the announcement that you were switching to football and entering the transfer portal and touring new schools, people here at Missouri State selfishly wanted you to stay here. What was your deciding factor to play under Coach Woods?

Osei-Bonsu: My deciding factor was the-the coaches love the coaches, how to coach carry themselves, how their coaches go about their business. And and the coaches were very likeable. The coaches had a had a plan for me. The coaches just were just a good we're good all around. I just wanted to and involve myself in that and see where this goes.

Dedert: Well, thank you so much for sitting down with me again, Michael. Bears football will kick off their season on September 5th, where they will face Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, and then will travel home for their home opener the following week to face Lindenwood for KSMU news, I'm Elizabeth Dedert.