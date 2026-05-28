© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lars Nootbaar with the Springfield Cardinals for rehab

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:44 AM CDT
Lars Nootbaar between innings last seas
Springfield Daily Citizen/Ellie Frysztak
Lars Nootbaar between innings last season in July of 2025

St. Louis Cardinal, Lars Nootbaar will be spending some time with the Springfield Cardinals for rehabilitation time.

The Springfield Cardinals have announced Lars Nootbaar will join the roster for his rehab.

Nootbaar underwent surgery October 7, 2025, to address Haglund’s deformities on both heels and baseball operations, Chaim Bloom said at the time that they don’t intend to rush the rehab process.

Nootbaars' first game back was Tuesday against the Wichita Wind Surge where he doubled in the third inning and drove in a run. This hit left the bat at 110.8 MPH.

The Springfield Cardinals took Tuesday night's game by an 8-3 final and will go on to play another four games against the Wind Surge from May 28-31 in Route 66 Stadium.
Tags
BaseballSpringfield CardinalsSt. LouisMinor League BaseballMajor League Baseball
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert