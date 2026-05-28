Lars Nootbaar with the Springfield Cardinals for rehab

The Springfield Cardinals have announced Lars Nootbaar will join the roster for his rehab.

Nootbaar underwent surgery October 7, 2025, to address Haglund’s deformities on both heels and baseball operations, Chaim Bloom said at the time that they don’t intend to rush the rehab process.

Nootbaars' first game back was Tuesday against the Wichita Wind Surge where he doubled in the third inning and drove in a run. This hit left the bat at 110.8 MPH.

The Springfield Cardinals took Tuesday night's game by an 8-3 final and will go on to play another four games against the Wind Surge from May 28-31 in Route 66 Stadium.

