AI music is flooding streaming platforms. But listeners like it less and less

Music fans are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with AI songs, according to a recent report published by the music and entertainment insights company Luminate. The decline is especially notable with young listeners who are part of Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

The study compared attitudes towards AI use in music creation from May to November of 2025. It found that overall interest dropped from -13% to -20% during that time period.

"Across the board, what we found is that consumers are net negative," says Audrey Schomer, a media analyst and research editor at Luminate who authored the report, titled "Generative AI in Entertainment 2026: Examining Changes in Industry Strategies, Legal Challenges & Consumer Attitudes." "All that means is that people are more likely to feel uncomfortable than to feel comfortable with AI use."

The results include partial AI usage (like for writing lyrics or creating vocals) as well as fully AI generated compositions or performances, though the latter is viewed in a more negative light. A significant portion of the people surveyed — about a third — feel indifferent towards AI music altogether. Schomer notes that the decline in interest is marked by people who changed their outlook from positive to negative from May to November.

The Luminate report coincides with a rise in generative AI content across social media and streaming platforms. Last year, the French company Deezer implemented an AI detection tool to track and label how much "synthetic content" is uploaded to its streaming platform. Earlier this month, Deezer reported that approximately 44% of daily uploads are now AI generated tracks. But when it comes to listening behaviors, there's no sustained uptick to match; Deezer found that AI songs account for less than 3% of total streams on the platform, and a majority of those streams have been deemed fraudulent, meaning they're likely driven by bots rather than human listeners. (Deezer says it demonetizes these streams).

In recent months, artists and advocates have raised concerns about how a spike in AI content on streaming services can affect how much real musicians get paid. That's because Spotify, Apple Music and several other companies rely on a pro rata model: if an artist's catalog accounts for a certain percentage of total streams on the platform, that's the percentage of total royalty payouts they receive. In February, several artists' rights groups from around the world published an open letter called "Say No To Suno" — a reference to one of the largest AI song generators — in which they claimed that AI content "dilutes the royalty pools of legitimate artists from whose music this slop is derived."

Still, the hype around AI music isn't entirely fake. Several self-disclosed AI projects, including Xania Monet and Breaking Rust, have already landed on the Billboard charts. Monet is the artificially created avatar behind Mississippi poet Telisha "Nikki" Jones, who uses Suno to turn her words into R&B compositions and performances. According to Billboard, Monet signed a multimillion dollar record deal with Hallwood Media in the fall.

For some singers, these developments raise serious concerns about the state of the industry. In March, R&B singer SZA told the magazine i-D that she feels "at war" with AI and the kind of content being created with it.

"It's happening disproportionately with Black music," SZA said. "Why am I hearing AI covers of Olivia Dean, when Olivia Dean just came the f*** out? She can't even collect the streams. I'm also really offended by the type of Black music that's coming out of AI. Weird, stereotypical struggle music."

Although Luminate's study did not ask listeners why their outlook on AI has shifted, Schomer suggests that musicians speaking out against AI could be moving the needle.

"If people have any sort of affinities towards specific artists who have been active in some of those artist rights campaigns, then perhaps that rising awareness would lead people – particularly young people — to be more anti AI," she says.

She also says that as AI becomes more common in everyday life, AI fatigue or brain fry (mental burnout from excessive AI use) could also be playing a role in changing attitudes, particularly for younger generations that have more anxieties about entering a rapidly changing workforce shaped by AI.

"There's more and more concerns about jobs, and I think that Gen Z are probably among the biggest receivers of some of that messaging around contraction of job opportunities [and] entry level jobs," Schomer says.

When it comes to music, Luminate's report found that sentiments are particularly negative towards new songs created by AI in the style or sound of an existing artist. Major AI song generators including Suno and Udio have faced copyright lawsuits for training their models on artists' music without authorization — but several labels and publishers, including Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group, have struck licensing deals with these same AI tools. The agreements would compensate artists and songwriters for opting into having their likeness, voice or style used in AI creation. Last month, Taylor Swift became the latest artist to file several trademark patents that could be meant to protect her voice or image from being used in this way by AI tools.

Looking ahead, several music generators and streaming services like Spotify have indicated that they'd like to create interactive ways for fans to remix and alter existing songs using AI. Given Luminate's findings, which indicate that people are least comfortable with AI usage to create new music that mimics the sound or style of existing artists, Schomer says building audience trust in those new features could pose a real challenge.

"If the biggest decline among young users is on that particular kind of activity, it's the very thing that's being proposed to happen in these services," Schomer says. "I think that poses a potential uphill battle for the services to actually attract users and demonstrate that this is a good thing for the industry."

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