What does a 'GLP-1 Friendly' diet look like? We asked nutritionists

Some food companies, including Nestle and Conagra, are responding to the popularity of obesity and diabetes drugs by branding some products "GLP-1 Friendly." The labels target a growing number of consumers taking medicines such as Zepbound and Wegovy who may be looking for healthier, ready-made meals that minimize side-effects from the drugs.

But what, exactly, does it mean to eat a GLP-1-friendly diet?

Protein, produce and H2O

More than smaller portions, nutritionist Allison Wiseman emphasizes balance: Protein to combat muscle loss as weight falls off quickly, and fiber from fruits and vegetables, because the medicines slow digestion which can cause constipation and in extreme cases, blockages of the intestines. Plenty of water is essential, too, because the drugs also diminish a person's sense of thirst.

Incorporating those principles into meals and tracking all of that isn't easy. Many people come to her not having altered their diet after starting on GLP-1s, because they're able to lose weight anyway, says Wiseman, who has a private practice in Washington, D.C.

Beck Harlan for NPR / A close-up photo of the "On Track" label on the box of a Healthy Choice frozen dinner marketed to people on GLP-1 drugs, which include Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound and Mounjaro.

"They've gone on and off of diets [in the past], and it feels like maybe that's a history of restriction," Wiseman says, "and it feels really exciting to be able to continue to eat what they want and just have less."

With their hunger suppressed by the medication, some will skip meals — only to load up later on richer foods that can cause side-effects like nausea, vomiting, or constipation.

Yet changing dietary habits is crucial on these powerful drugs — especially since data show about half of people quit within a year, then rapidly regain weight.

Every bite should count

Wiseman says patients seldom get nutritional guidance from their doctors — and the drugs alone do not make for a quick or lasting fix without also changing eating patterns for the healthier. "It's planning, it's time, it's work," Wiseman says.

Nutrition becomes even more important for people who take GLP-1s, says Suzy Badaracco, a nutritionist, chef and CEO of marketing research firm Culinary Tides.

"It's about making every bite count," she says. Yet very few people get counseling on how to change their relationship with food.

As the drugs proliferate and come in easier-to-use pill forms, food companies are starting to target this broadening demographic group. They've started marketing products as ready-made solutions to meet their dietary needs.

A new label for a new market

In the frozen food section of a supermarket near Washington D.C. recently, Wiseman examined the labeling on one such item — Healthy Choice brand's Cajun shrimp and chicken dinner. A label on the front of the package says it is high in protein, has 3 grams of fiber, and is "GLP-1 Friendly."

"I'm interested in turning it around and seeing what their definition of 'GLP-1 Friendly' is," Wiseman says, flipping the box over and scouring the ingredients listed on the back, listed in order of prominence. The list starts with cooked white rice and chicken, but then the terms become less recognizable: "Carrageenan … dextrose, potassium chloride," Wiseman reads, pointing to the list of preservatives and stabilizers. "Look, you see cooked shrimp is under those items," she says. "I want the shrimp to be higher … that's [a] protein source."

/ This "GLP-1 Friendly" label is on a Vital Pursuit Vermont White Cheddar Mac and Broccoli Bowl frozen meal. Vital Pursuit is a Nestle brand.

With 3 grams of fiber, it falls far short of her recommendation of 25 grams a day. And, at a mere 220 calories, it might not be enough to satiate someone, even with reduced appetite. "If someone were having this, what I would suggest is having a salad on the side or some extra vegetables on the side or incorporating some beans," she says.

Conagra, maker of Healthy Choice, said it added its check-marked "GLP-1 Friendly" labels to 26 of its existing meals with plans to add an additional 6 products. Nestle, meanwhile, launched a brand called Vital Pursuits targeting GLP-1 users offering smaller portions in May 2024. Based on consumer response, the company said it expanded that line with higher protein meal options.

But Badaracco notes there's no definition of what "GLP-1 Friendly" foods should contain. "There is absolutely no regulated or medically defined standard, so the labels are just marketing," she says.

Label free and very good for you

And because marketing can mislead, Wiseman says reading ingredients is a time-consuming but necessary part of eating well. A bag of hot dog buns she finds in the bread aisle of the D.C. grocery store is labeled "Keto," for example, yet contains little protein. A loaf next to it, however, meets her approval because its main ingredient is whole wheat, followed by seeds and nuts.

The most GLP-1 friendly foods of all, Wiseman says, are those that come with no labels, like produce and water. But she also acknowledges perishable foods tend to cost more than shelf-stable ones — and require more time to prep. She recommends buying what's seasonal or on sale, then having baggies of nuts or fruit and vegetables sliced up and ready to eat.

"The biggest thing I say is planning: Thinking about what your life is like, thinking about what your schedule is like, and then where do foods that take a little bit more time preparation fit in?" Wiseman says.

Everyone wants a quick fix, she says, but part of a healthy lifestyle means accepting that sometimes there just isn't a shortcut.



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