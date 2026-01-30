Photos: Thousands once again protest ICE in Minneapolis and across the U.S.

For the second week in a row, thousands of people in downtown Minneapolis marched to protest the presence of immigration enforcement agents in their city. Demonstrations were also organized in other U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, New York, and Portland, Maine.

These protests came after the Department of Justice announced a civil rights probe into the shooting death of Minneapolis resident and ICU nurse Alex Pretti but not of Renee Macklin Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was shot and killed by an ICE agent on January 7.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Jaida Grey Eagle for NPR / Thousands marched through downtown Minneapolis on Friday for a second consecutive week, calling for an end to Operation Metro Surge.

Adam Gray/AP / FR172090 AP / FR172090 AP People hold a giant canvas depicting the opening words "We the People" from the U.S. constitution on Friday in Minneapolis.

Jaida Grey Eagle for NPR / A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "Land Back, ICE Out!" during a protest in downtown Minneapolis on Friday calling for an end to Operation Metro Surge.

Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images / People rally at a "National Shutdown" protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Boston, Mass. on Friday.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Hundreds of people, including students, attend a rally in lower Manhattan as part of a 'National Shutdown" event against ICE on Friday in New York City.

Jae C. Hong/AP / Delilah Guzman Alvarenga, 8, waves a flag during a protest on Friday in Los Angeles.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Protestors at a "National Shutdown" protest against ICE in Los Angeles on Friday.

Jaida Grey Eagle for NPR / Thousands marched through downtown Minneapolis on Friday for a second consecutive week, calling for an end to Operation Metro Surge, which has led to a significant increase in the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Border Patrol agents in Minnesota.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP / People protest against ICE in Portland, Maine on Friday.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images / People look on from a skyway as demonstrators march during a "Nationwide Shutdown" demonstration against ICE enforcement on Friday in Minneapolis.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images / People look on from a skyway as demonstrators march during a "Nationwide Shutdown" demonstration against ICE enforcement on Friday in Minneapolis.