Significant snowfall, bitter cold will impact the Ozarks this weekend

Several inches of snow are expected in the Ozarks over the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from this evening through Sunday evening.

Meteorologist Rachel Nelson with the weather service office in Springfield said, while south-central Missouri could see some sleet and northern Arkansas could see ice, the rest of the Ozarks, including Springfield, will see mostly snow.

"Those totals right now are looking to be somewhere between six and 14 inches," she said. "There is a little bit of variability, a little bit less kind of in the north-central portion of the state and more in the south in terms of snowfall amount. We are expecting that to come in a couple of different waves."

She said the first round will begin Friday night and go through Saturday night. A second round will begin early Sunday morning and continue throughout the day.

Nelson said a cold weather advisory is in effect, and wind chills will drop to 15 to 20 below, especially overnight Sunday. But it's going to be a bitter cold weekend all around.

She said to be prepared and watch the forecast. Reconsider travel plans and stay home if you can.