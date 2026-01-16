How a video game about grief became a breakout hit

Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.